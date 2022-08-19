Exclusive! Hiten Tejwani: I'm shooting in Chandigarh this Janmashtami but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON

Hiten Tejwani joins the Janmashtami celebrations at mid-day.com

Actor Hiten Tejwani joined mid-day.com's Janmashtami celebrations, as he recalled the family traditions related to the festival and shared his plans this year!

Hiten said, "We used to enjoy watching the Govindas arriving in trucks to break the matki tied between two buildings. Every year the matki would go higher but they would still manage to break it. It would usually rain on Janmashtami but if it didn't, we used to throw buckets of water. People used to get injured, which wasn't a good sight but seeing the human pyramid was amazing."

Sharing Janmashtami traditions within the family he said, "At home we used to decorate Krishnaji's moorti, bathe him, with new clothes, jewelry and feed him makkhan. As kids, there was no hard and fast rule that we had to observe fasting but strictly no non-vegetarian food."

The actor is away from home, shooting this year. "I'm shooting in Chandigarh but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON or show them clippings of the celebrations on TV. The non non-vegetarian rule remains," said Hiten.

