Breaking News
Mumbai: More than 96 per cent stock in lakes, but water cuts still a possibility
Mumbai: With no solution for potholes, BMC goes back to old contractors
Mumbai Covid-19 cases jump to 1,201, highest since June 30
Mumbai: Four-storey building collapses in Borivli's Saibaba Nagar, no injuries reported
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive Hiten Tejwani Im shooting in Chandigarh this Janmashtami but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON

Exclusive! Hiten Tejwani: I'm shooting in Chandigarh this Janmashtami but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON

Updated on: 19 August,2022 01:55 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Hiten Tejwani joins the Janmashtami celebrations at mid-day.com

Exclusive! Hiten Tejwani: I'm shooting in Chandigarh this Janmashtami but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON

Hiten Tejwani


Actor Hiten Tejwani joined mid-day.com's Janmashtami celebrations, as he recalled the family traditions related to the festival and shared his plans this year!


Hiten said, "We used to enjoy watching the Govindas arriving in trucks to break the matki tied between two buildings. Every year the matki would go higher but they would still manage to break it. It would usually rain on Janmashtami but if it didn't, we used to throw buckets of water. People used to get injured, which wasn't a good sight but seeing the human pyramid was amazing."

Play Quiz: 'Dahi Handi' special Bollywood quiz


Sharing Janmashtami traditions within the family he said, "At home we used to decorate Krishnaji's moorti, bathe him, with new clothes, jewelry and feed him makkhan. As kids, there was no hard and fast rule that we had to observe fasting but strictly no non-vegetarian food."

The actor is away from home, shooting this year. "I'm shooting in Chandigarh but Gauri will take the kids to ISKCON or show them clippings of the celebrations on TV. The non non-vegetarian rule remains," said Hiten.

Also Read: Hiten Tejwani on travelling in BEST bus, favourite restaurant in Mumbai, and his love for the city

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hiten tejwani indian television janmashtami dahi handi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK