Rajveer Dey got voted out of ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ the ex-contestant got into a candid conversation with midday.com and shared about the fights between the gang leaders

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Exclusive! 'Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' contestant Rajveer Dey opens up about Prince and Gautam’s fight on set, says, ‘We were all shocked’ x 00:00

Rajveer Dey got voted out of ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’. The ex-contestant, who was previously a part of Gautam Gulati’s gang but later went to Rhea Chakraborty’s gang, got eliminated from the show as the majority of votes were against him. The reality TV star got into a candid conversation with midday.com and shared details about his environment on set, fights between gang leaders, and much more in this exclusive interview.

The actor who went to Rhea Chakraborty’s gang after the swapping task shared about the environment on set. Rajveer shared, "Our environment was very good; during the shoot, the crew would ask us for drinks and snacks. We all used to stand there, even Prince Narula bhai, Sonu Sood sir, and everyone else used to stand, and nobody used to go. The production used to appreciate us a lot."

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, while discussing the huge fight between Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula, he shared, "Prince bhai is a very honest human, and he never hides anything. He honestly says whatever is on his mind. He doesn't think about whether something could hurt the other person or not. He tells the truth, but Gautam Bhai is a little quiet. He is a little more sophisticated; he will speak less but will always make valid and impactful points."

"So, during that conversation, Prince Bhai said that if you want to be fake, then become like Gautam, and it hurt him. Prince bhai was interrupting Gautam bhai, and all of that got fuelled and led to whatever happened. We were all shocked that for the first time in the history of the Roadies, gang leaders were fighting like this. We were also thinking about what to do. But then we went and separated the two," he added.

While talking about co-contestant Rishabh Jaiswal, Rajveer quoted that he was adamant about not taking me into Rhea’s gang. "Rishabh has said in VD that Rajveer is not at all my priority, and I will only take him when there is no other option. Maybe because I was injured, but I couldn't understand why Rishabh reacted that way. I will call him and ask him one day why he reacted that way," Rajveer added.

When asked about the ongoing politics, Rajveer shared, "If there was less politics, I would have survived and could have had a better journey. From the first day to the last day, my equations were the same, but there were people who used to do politics and used to make fake bonds. I was confused throughout. I was like, I can't fake this much. I decided to prove it with my work, but my knee injury became a big problem.

On a parting note, the ex-contestant shared his favourite gang leader. While sharing, if given a chance, which gang he would choose, Rajveer shared, "Gautam Bhai ke sath because he is my brother. Even today, when we talk, we talk like brothers. He has always supported me."