Joginder, widely known as Thara Bhai Joginder, was eliminated from ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’. The ex-contestant, who was previously part of Prince Narula's gang but later joined Gautam Gulati's gang, got eliminated from the show due to a leg injury. His gang leader chose him to leave the show. The influencer had a candid conversation with midday.com and shared details about Prince not giving him a chance, the bullying he faced, and much more in this exclusive interview.

While talking about his elimination, Joginder shared, "So, what happened was that during one of the tasks, I got injured, and the finale was coming up. The gang leader thought and discussed with his gang that I might not be able to perform well, so he decided that I should be the one to leave."

Later, the YouTuber talked about what he felt being in Prince's gang. He shared, "Gautam sir gave me the chance. Honestly, the scene was that Prince bhai never gave me an opportunity to perform. He only gave a chance to those who were doing 'chamchagiri.' Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam always gave a chance to everybody."

Joginder has faced a lot of backlash because of the type of videos he makes. Talking about it, he added, "Ma'am, no one can bully anybody. Anyone can roast you while sitting in a room, but a real man is the one who comes face to face and shares their views. This is Hindustan, and everyone roasts each other here to make themselves look superior."

Joginder also revealed that he had never seen Roadies before, but he went there because he wanted to have this experience. Talking about the nature of people on set, he shared, "Everyone was nice, but we only got to know their actual nature once we were in the show. Sonu Sood sir has motivated me and given life advice."

When asked to pick a gang leader he would want to be with, Joginder shared, "If the choice is between these three gang leaders, I will definitely go to Gautam Bhai's gang. I don't mind going to Rhea Chakraborty's gang, but she is a girl, so I might not be able to express myself as openly as I can with Gautam bhai."

This season has seen several fights between Gautam and Prince. While addressing those, the ex-contestant shared, "We never understood what was happening. We felt like there was something personal they used to talk and fight about."

For the unversed, hosted by Sonu Sood, 'Roadies Karm Ya Kaand' is the nineteenth season of the Indian reality show which airs on MTV every Saturday and Sunday.





