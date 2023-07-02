Breaking News
First pics: Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape get married in Germany

Updated on: 02 July,2023 02:40 PM IST  |  Germany
Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape are now married! The couple got married in a German church

Sreejita De of Bigg Boss 16 fame is now married to her long-time boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape. On Sunday, she took to social media to share pictures from their church wedding. Sreejita took to her social media handle and wrote, "Today we celebrate the beginning of forever, hand in hand". 


In the pictures, Sreejita and Michael are seen posing inside an empty church. Sreejita oped for an off-shoulder white gown with a long veil while Michael looked dapper in a black tux with a red bow. The couple got married in a church in Germany. Reportedly, the duo will have a Bengali wedding later this year. oon after congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. 


 
 
 
 
 
Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sreejita spilled beans about her wedding. "It is not going to be a fusion wedding. The first one will be a proper traditional German wedding. Then we will have an Indian way, Bengali wedding, which will be in India; maybe in Goa or Kolkata. That’s yet to be decided. The German wedding is in Germany," she said.

Sreejita also spoke about how she is disappointed as many of her friends won't be able to attend the marriage. She mentioned in an interview, "I am so excited about my wedding but at the same time one thing is bothering me, my very close friends Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik will not be able to attend my wedding. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is busy traveling so she won't be able to make it. Rashami Desai might come as she is shooting in London, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also has some prior work-related commitments."

"This makes me feel bit sad but I will make sure they compensate for missing on this special event. So they have to make it up in the Indian wedding which she is planning later. Will sure meet and have blast together," she added. She had also said that she did not invite Tina Dutta as they were not friends.

Sreejita was quite vocal about her boyfriend during her stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He had also entered the house temporarily to surprise Sreejita. 

