Ganesh Chaturthi turns grand with devotees welcoming Bappa home and decorating their homes for his arrival. In an exclusive chat, actor Ribbhu Mehra, who is seen as the parallel lead in the show, as Nikhil said, "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the fourth season of the popular TV franchise, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead, got candid about celebrating the festival by having Bappa home.

On celebrating for the first time at home

Ribbhu welcomed Bappa home for the first time, "This is the first year I'm celebrating the festival in my home. Also, as I'm shooting so being a beginner, I'll choose friendly themes, considering using readily available materials like flowers, fruits, and brass diyas for a traditional floral theme, also keeping it more eco-friendly, including vibrant flowers, leaves."

The actor shared why he had been waiting for all these years, "I always wanted to have him home, but it wasn't Lucky until this year. I'm celebrating the festival first time, and I'm feeling overwhelmed while hosting him. I have my sister here from Delhi. All these while I was visiting my friends this year, I'll also have them visit me. I'm looking forward."

Ribbhu reveals how he is still learning all the rituals, "This year is my first, and I'm already living moments and making memories. From decorations, to try my hands in making Modaks, following rituals as directed by the priest and chanting and understanding mantras. I'm trying to understand the whole process, which is indeed very auspicious and beautiful."

Talking about the iconic dishes for Chaturthi, Ribbhu said, "I'm a foodie, and yes, I enjoy the sweets, modaks, there are so many flavours, and I have loved them all, from kaju, pista, kesar to chocolate. I also enjoy having Dahi vada, Matar Kachori or samosa. Coming from North Delhi and having a sweet tooth, it's fun eating during festivals."

On experiencing miracles

He further shared, "Bappa's blessings are infinite for those who hold infinite love and devotion towards him in their hearts! Though I used to visit my friend's place and offer my prayers, trust me, those were answered every time.. My faith increased that I planned to host, and finally, I'm having him this year. I always seek his grace for smooth progress in new ventures, protection from adversity, and overall well-being."

Ribbhu opened up about the miracles, "I'm yet to see Lal Baug cha Raja, but surely waiting for that magical experience. Siddhivinayak Temple, Yea, many times and every time is a deeply moving experience. The temple's grandeur, combined with the serene energy that fills the space, makes it one of Mumbai's most cherished spiritual landmarks. I'll try to visit during the Ganesh utsav, if I manage to get off from my shoots. I enjoy the positivity in the air whenever you are in or around the temple."

On choosing eco-friendly idol, "I was always sure to choose eco-friendly celebrations. I don't mind having a small Bappa, but that needs to be eco-friendly.. I don't want to harm our environment, as it's all creations of Bappa only."