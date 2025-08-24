Breaking News
Anupamaa's Prem aka Shivam Khajuria shares his excitement on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Updated on: 24 August,2025 05:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi with a special lineup featuring its popular shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Jhanak, and Aarti Anjali Awasthi. The festive episodes will mix high-voltage drama with devotion, showcasing family conflicts, emotional twists, and grand celebrations

This Ganesh Chaturthi, Star Plus’ is set to bring viewers a grand celebration filled with emotion, drama, and heartfelt devotion. Staying true to its tradition of uniting families during festivals, the channel will air a Ganpati Special episode featuring its most-loved shows Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Jhanak and Aarti Anjali Awasthi. Each show will present high-voltage drama beautifully woven with the festive spirit, making it an evening full of entertainment.

These special episodes will take audiences deeper into each storyline while adding a festive flavour. Viewers will witness family bonds being tested, life-changing decisions unfolding, and intense twists set against the vibrant backdrop of Ganesh Utsav. The recently released promo already gives a glimpse of these emotionally charged moments from each show.



Shivam's excitement for Ganesh Chaturthi


Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem in Anupama, shared his excitement about the Ganesh Special episode, saying, “It feels very special. Festivals always bring so much joy, and I love that I get to wear colourful traditional outfits and be part of the celebrations on screen. This time it’s even more exciting because the Mumbai team is also part of the current track — so the energy is going to be electrifying. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Further adding on what makes this episode stand out, he said, “Festive episodes always bring in an extra layer of drama and emotions. But this one is even more special because it’s happening right before the finale of the dance competition. So not only do you get the festive vibe, but also the tension and excitement of what’s at stake. Like Prem says, ‘Iss competition mein jeet kisiki bhi ho, haar sabki hogi.”

Speaking about what audiences can expect, Shivam shared, “There’s going to be lots of celebration, colours, and festive energy — but also plenty of unexpected twists. It’s going to be a power-packed episode, full of thrill and excitement.”

Shivam's take on acting 

Earlier, Shivam got candid about his take on acting, "For me, true success is the freedom to say yes only to the stories that speak to my soul. It’s about choosing projects that resonate deeply with me, a subject that stays with you long after the cameras stop rolling. The biggest misconceptions are that we’re all arrogant, entitled, or living an easy life. Acting might look effortless on screen, but off screen, it’s hours of preparation, discipline, and emotional investment. It’s a craft that demands your whole self, every single day."

