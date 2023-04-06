Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode announce pregnancy with a sweet Instagram post

Television star Gautam Rode and his actress-wife Pankhury Awasthy Rode have just announced that their family is getting bigger. Taking to their Instagram feeds, the couple shared an animated video to break the good news to their fans

Pic/ Gautam Rode's Instagram

Television star Gautam Rode and his actress-wife Pankhury Awasthy Rode have just announced that their family is getting bigger. Taking to their Instagram feeds, the couple shared an animated video to break the good news to their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankhuri Awasthy Rode (@pankhuri313)

In the caption, the couple wrote, "Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !

Thank you @pixiedustdesign for creating these visuals for us!"

Wishes have been pouring in for the couple in the comments section.

Actress Sargun Mehta commented, "Congratulations (heart emoji)"

Actress Gauhar Khan commented, "Many many congratulations n blessings! God bless the family at every new step!"

Also read: Sumbul Touqeer Khan denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

The duo got engaged in the month of October 2017 and got married on February 5, 2018.

It was a fairytale wedding for Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode when they got married in Alwar. The pair met on the sets of their television show, 'Suryaputra Karn', where they fell in love.

Gautam Rode underwent back surgery in the month of July, 2021. Gautam's surgery took place at a private hospital in Gurugram

Gautam was last seen in the ZEE5 original 'State of Seige: Temple Attack' in which he played the role of an army officer alongside Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna. “Pawan [Bisht, his character] is both angry and vulnerable at the same time. I found that intriguing. We kept the character as realistic as possible, but ultimately it is a commercial show, so that aspect always comes in. Soumik was very clear on how he wanted my character to be and I followed his instructions,” said the actor, adding that the director constantly guided him.

He also worked in the MXPlayer series 'Nakaab' where he played the role of a cop. Directed by Soumik Sen, the thriller revolves around the death of a television actor. Rode and Gupta’s cop characters are tasked with the murder investigation. alongside Bollywood actors Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat.

Pankhury Awasthy Rode was last seen in the Sony SAB series 'Maddam Sir' Pankhuri made her Bollywood debut with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'