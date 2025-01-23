Almost 20 days since Gurucharan Singh put out a post from the hospital, his father has given a health update and shared that he is doing better and is out of danger

In Pic: Gurucharan Singh

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was hospitalized earlier this month. The actor had shared his health update on his Instagram, and since then, fans have been worried about him. Now, almost 20 days since Singh put out a post from the hospital, his father has given a health update and shared that he is doing better and is out of danger. In a detailed quote, he also mentioned that Gurucharan has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Gurucharan Singh’s father shares health update

Gurucharan's father, in conversation with News18, shared, “By Waheguru’s grace, I’m happy to share that he is now doing much better. Recently, he had to be hospitalized due to severe weakness, which had left him in a critical condition for some time. It was a deeply worrying period for our family, but with the blessings of the Almighty and the efforts of the doctors, he is now out of danger. He is currently recovering at home and focusing on regaining his strength. Gurucharan has started eating well, and we ensure he’s given fresh, nutritious meals. He’s also making it a priority to spend some quiet moments at the Gurudwara. In fact, he has gone there just now."

He further added, “Gurucharan has always believed in spreading positivity through his work, and seeing how much he is loved has deeply moved him. He has begun taking short walks and is slowly returning to a routine, but we are being very careful to ensure he doesn’t overexert himself. We are hopeful that with time, rest, and care, he will return to his full form."

Gurucharan Singh Hospitalized

In the video that he posted earlier, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan shared, “My condition has gotten worse, blood tests have been done, will update about my health soon.” In the caption, the actor wrote, “Kal GURPURAB te GURU SAHEB Ji ne mainu nava jeewan bakshia, GURU SAHEB Ji nu unlimited infinite times dhanvaad Ji te app saaria nu, jinna de GURU SAHEB ji di kirpa sadke ajj aap Ji de saamne zinda haan, sabnu dilo namashkaar te dhanvaad. Thank you to everyone. (Yesterday on Guru Purab, Guru Saheb Ji gave me a new lease on life. I thank him infinite times).”