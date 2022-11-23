×
Happy Birthday Amruta Khanvilkar: Here's how Madhuri Dixit inspired Amruta to become an actress

Updated on: 23 November,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

The actress recently spoke to mid-day.com

Amruta Khanvilkar Pic/Yogen Shah


Amruta Khanvilkar turns 38 today and the actress who was recently part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, opened up about Madhuri Dixit being the inspiration behind her turning actress. 


Amruta had said, "I did a Marathi film called Chandramukhi and life has come to full circle, where I get to perform in front of the OG Chandramukhi. A lot of middle class Maharashtrian girls are actresses today because of her and I'm one of them. To perform in front of her has been my dream and I couldn't let go of it."



