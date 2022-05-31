Himanshi Khurana will always remember her meeting with Sidhu Moose Wala

Himanshi took to her Instagram stories, where she penned down her memories of her meeting Sidhu in Canada. She said she will never forget his soft behaviour and their meeting

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana has gone down memory lane and reminisced about her meeting with popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was brutally murdered on Sunday in broad daylight.

Himanshi took to her Instagram stories, where she penned down her memories of her meeting Sidhu in Canada. She said she will never forget his soft behaviour and their meeting.

She wrote in Punjabi: "Main jaffi pake bhra keha c tenu agle din mere lai dinner rakhia c Canada mere lai restaurant de bahar khada c main notice kita mismatch kpre paye hoye c par innocence or humbleness sadgi kinni c : oh naram behaviour mainu eh mulaqat hamesha yaad rahu..

