In Pic: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh

Hina Khan is currently undergoing treatment for her cancer diagnosis. The actress, who is going with a 'never give up' approach, received a heartwarming appreciation post from her close friend Shaheer Sheikh.

Shaheer took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself posing with the actress and wrote, "You are my cherished friend, and I have always seen you inspire people around the world by doing the right thing, but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless. Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining. #BFF #Fearless"

As Shaheer posted the picture, Hina took to the comment section and reacted, saying, "Always, always, always there for me." Fans also started reacting to the post. One wrote: "Caption has my heart... god bless this friendship." Another user said: "BFFs are back, guys." A fan commented: "BFF Goals."

Hina shared the post on her Instagram Stories and captioned it: "Shaheer, my buddy."

About Hina’s Cancer Journey

She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Earlier, she cut her hair to get a pixie look, and for the convenience of her treatment, the actress completely shaved her head.

Sharing a video of herself shaving her head, Hina wrote, "The pixie says ADIOS. It’s time to BUZZ it off! Here’s another attempt to normalize the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember, ladies, our strength is our patience and calm. If we put our minds to it, nothing is unattainable… Mind over Matter."

Work Front

The 36-year-old actress, who is best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', has participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', 'Bigg Boss 11', and 'Bigg Boss 14'. She has also been a part of movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt, 'Halki Halki Si'.

On the other hand, Shaheer was last seen in the TV show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He next has the movie 'Do Patti' in the pipeline.