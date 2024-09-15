The diva is shaking her leg to the song 'Saiyaan Ki Bandook' which is sung by Jaani, Renuka Panwar, and Sonu Thukral

Hina Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Hina Khan dances to 'Saiyaan Ki Bandook' amid breast cancer treatment x 00:00

Amidst the difficult journey of undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Three breast cancer, actress Hina Khan found a moment of joy on Saturday as she danced to the latest track "Saiyaan Ki Bandook" by her 'dearest' Sonu Thukral.

Taking to Instagram, Hina, who has 20.3 million followers, dropped a Reel video, in which we can see her wearing a black long sleeve tee-shirt and paired it with an olive green skirt. She is wearing a hair wig, sunglasses and black heels.

The diva is shaking her leg to the song 'Saiyaan Ki Bandook' which is sung by Jaani, Renuka Panwar, and Sonu Thukral.

The song features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his boldest avatar, and Pranjal Dahiya delivers a knockout performance. The song directed by Arvvindr S Khaira, brings the perfect mix of love, revenge, and drama to life.

In the caption, Hina wrote: "For my dearest Sonu Thukral...Jao jaldi se reel banaao sablog".

Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Dalljiet Kaur wrote: "Looking stunning".

Meanwhile, on September 11, Hina had shared an update about her health, revealing that her 'Mucositis' is much better, and thanked fans for sending lots of love to her.

In a note, she wrote: "This is for each one you.. My Mucositis is much better.. I read all your comments and suggestions.. You all hv been a great great help.. Sending you all tons of love".

Best known for her role as Akshara in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Hina has participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, ‘Bigg Boss 11’, and ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

She has also been a part of the movies like 'Hacked', 'Wishlist', and a short film 'Smartphone'. The diva has starred in music videos like 'Bhasoodi', 'Raanjhana', 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', 'Patthar Wargi', 'Baarish Ban Jaana', 'Main Bhi Barbaad', 'Mohabbat Hai', 'Barsaat Aa Gayi', and the recent track by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt-- 'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina had also recently made her Punjabi film debut with 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', alongside Gippy Grewal. She next has 'Country of Blind' in the pipeline.

