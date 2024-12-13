Hina Khan is not happy with her name featuring on the global list of most searched actors of 2024. She is among the only three Indians in top 10 of the list

Hina Khan

Listen to this article Hina Khan not happy being on global list of most searched actor:'Not somethinng to be proud of' x 00:00

Actress Hina Khan doesn’t see being in Google's top 10 most searched actors in the world in 2024 as an achievement or as a happy news. Only three Indians have been named in the top 10 searched actors on Google. Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan holds the second spot, Hina Khan at fifth and Nimrat Kaur at eighth position. Hina who has been battling cancer is not looking at this as an achievement because of her health-related hardships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan on being on the most searched actors list

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina re-shared a post, where her photo showed alongside names such as Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur along with the caption: “Google's 2024 global trends These Indian actors are among top 10 most searched actors in the world.”

She penned down her thoughts, “I see a lot of people putting up stories and congratulating me on this new development but honestly For me it's neither an Achievement nor something to be Proud of. I wish n pray that No one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health related hardships.”

Hina, who is battling stage three breast cancer, said that she prays that no one should be searched on the Internet because of their health-related hardships.

Hina stressed that she would rather be known for her work. “I have always appreciated people's genuine regard n respect for my journey in these testing times but I would rather be googled or known or acknowledged for my Work and my Accomplishments. just like I have been before and during my diagnosis,” she added.

About Hina Khan's diagnosis

The actress was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024 and has been fighting this battle bravely. She has been documenting her journey and openly talking about the stigma of hair loss during chemotherapy. The Bigg Boss 11 runner-up shaved her head before she started losing her hair and made a wig out of it, which she dons confidently. She also shared a post about battling the loss of her eyelashes due to chemotherapy.

Recently, she had shared photos from the hospital following her chemotherapy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to drop photos where she is seen facing away from the camera, holding a pouch bag that is attached to bottles. In the images, Hina is seen wearing a hospital gown as she walks toward a door, with her back turned to the camera.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing..One step at a time..Gratitude Gratitude and only Gratitude Dua.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)