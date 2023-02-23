I believe nothing can beat the silver screen, says Harjinder Singh

The actor was seen in the much-acclaimed web series ‘Inspector Avinash’

The OTT revolution is for real and here to stay. Every actor and technician want to be a part of this space given the opportunity and exposure it gives. However, OTT projects take time, plus the competition has also increased in the medium and not to forget the discussion around intimacy being a regular in it. The Randeep Hooda -led ‘Inspector Avinash’s actor Harjinder Singh shared his opinion exclusively with Mid Day Online.

While speaking his heart out, Harjinder Singh said, “Every great thing takes time. It needs lots of investment in terms of time and energy, lots of brainstorming and hard work that goes behind making a series or a film or documentary. So, there is no disappointment if it takes time. The gratitude and the experience one gain out of it is wonderful”.

When asked about his take on competition with the advent of OTT, Harjinder said, “I believe nothing can beat the silver screen. Yes, OTT has become famous and demand has increased and it has also offered many actors an opportunity to showcase their skills. At the same time, the magnitude of the silver screen is totally unbeatable”. In the same breath, he added that, “Censorship on OTT is liberal, given that the platforms follow self-censorship and viewers’s discretion is possible. Maybe, that explains as to why the bold scenes and cuss words are so very common on the OTT platforms. Many use them to get viewers’s attention too. I believe it depends on the director to make it presentable and acceptable”.

When we asked him about his inspiration on the OTT space as well as in real life, pat came the reply, “Of course! It has to be the inimitable Pankaj Tripathi ji…. And that too without a doubt. The way he has shown the vulnerable sides of his acting skills is extremely commendable. I really enjoy watching him on screen much like his huge number of fans”, signs off Harjinder Singh.