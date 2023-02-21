Hindi is my mother tongue and I can proudly say that I am extremely good in Hindi, says Saumya Tandon

The extremely down to earth Saumya Tandon, who is also known as an actress with an immaculate and impeccable command over Hindi language spoke exclusively to Mid Day Online, on the occasion of ‘International Mother Language Day’

The extremely down to earth Saumya Tandon, who is also known as an actress with an immaculate and impeccable command over Hindi language spoke exclusively to Mid Day Online, on the occasion of ‘International Mother Language Day’.

Hindi is my mother tongue and I can proudly say that I am extremely good in and with the Hindi language. I attribute all of this to my upbringing. The fact that I was brought up in a very literary environment, which is a university campus in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), I was surrounded by all writers, professors, of various languages. In fact, one of our closest family friends was Shri Naresh Mehta, a Jnanpith awardee. Besides him, there were many poets in my city like Shri Shivmangal Singh Suman, Manu Bhandari and many, many others. Because of that kind of environment, I had always been hearing beautiful and soulful Hindi and Hindi poetry all over.

And that is also the reason why I started writing in Hindi at a very young age. In fact, I used to be known as a child prodigy in my city. I used to go and recite poems on various radio stations. One of the publishers had heard my poem in one of the sessions and they suggested that they were to publish an anthology of my self-composed poems. The name of that book was ‘Meri Bhaavnaayein’ (whose preface was written by Naresh Mehta). Simple pieces and simple thoughts formed the crux of this book and also the poems. Seeing my passion towards poetries, my father had thought that it was my life’s true calling. But, unfortunately, I did not take it ahead in my career.

When I came to Mumbai, I was very surprised to see many people’s pronunciation of the Hindi language was just not up to the mark. The local colloquial language was very different in Mumbai. I had a very perfect immaculate Hindi, of which I was, I am and will forever be very proud of. In fact, in our Hindi entertainment industry, there are a very few people who have extremely good command over Hindi.

Looking back, let me tell you that, I was a part of a child theatre group called ‘Abbhigyaan Shakuntalam’ and I did that play in two languages – Hindi and Sanskrit. Even though the play was originally written in Sanskrit, I translated it entirely in Hindi. I feel very bad that Hindi literature is getting extinct, in the sense that when you go to a bookstore, one does not find a lot of Hindi books these days. There are only a few people who are reading Hindi literature books, which also includes me.

That’s why I am joining hands with someone through which we are planning to bring back the gems of Hindi literature and will celebrate Hindi language. We will be making the grand announcement very soon.