Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi I have always cried on the day of Bappas visarjan says Jiya Shankar

Ganesh Chaturthi: I have always cried on the day of Bappa’s visarjan, says Jiya Shankar

Updated on: 03 September,2022 02:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Besides playing the lead role in the ongoing ‘Colors’ show ‘Pishachini’, Jiya Shankar will also be seen in ‘Ved’, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Ganesh Chaturthi: I have always cried on the day of Bappa’s visarjan, says Jiya Shankar

Pic Courtesy: Jiya Shankar Official Instagram Account


Besides playing the lead role in the ongoing ‘Colors’ show ‘Pishachini’, Jiya Shankar will also be seen in ‘Ved’, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.


Mid-Day Online caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, wherein she speaks about her association with the festival amongst other things.

What do you find unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?


People have waited for two years to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and welcome Bappa home the way they used to do it earlier. It really fills my heart to see people gather to celebrate, worship, believe and share kindness and joy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiya Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Three dishes that you associate with the festival ‘Ganeshotsav’?

Not just three... But I want to eat all the dishes made during this festival. Zomato zindaabaad! (laughs)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiya Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?

‘Ganpati aarti’ in the voice of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: 'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan as Vedha will be seen in 3 different looks

What has been your most vivid childhood memory about ‘Ganeshotsav’?

My family has always welcomed Ganpati Bappa home ever since I was small. So, for me, to scream ‘Ganpati Bappa….’ while the others screamed ‘Morya’ after me, has always been special moment. I also used to ring the bells during aarti. I have always cried on the day of Bappa’s visarjan! Till date, I cry during the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi seeing the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiya Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.

Most importantly, I always pray to Bappa to maintain peace everywhere. Secondly, I pray for the young and old helpless people to be fed stomach full everyday. Thirdly, I earnestly pray that my life and the lives of my near and dear ones should be filled with joy and gratitude always.

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022? 

 

Do you think `Brahmastra` will cross 100 Cr club after the boycott trend?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Jiya Shankar Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Dsouza

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK