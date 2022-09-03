Ganesh Chaturthi: I have always cried on the day of Bappa’s visarjan, says Jiya Shankar

Besides playing the lead role in the ongoing ‘Colors’ show ‘Pishachini’, Jiya Shankar will also be seen in ‘Ved’, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.
Pic Courtesy: Jiya Shankar Official Instagram Account
Besides playing the lead role in the ongoing ‘Colors’ show ‘Pishachini’, Jiya Shankar will also be seen in ‘Ved’, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.
Mid-Day Online caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, wherein she speaks about her association with the festival amongst other things.
What do you find unique about this year’s Ganeshotsav?
People have waited for two years to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and welcome Bappa home the way they used to do it earlier. It really fills my heart to see people gather to celebrate, worship, believe and share kindness and joy.
View this post on Instagram
Three dishes that you associate with the festival ‘Ganeshotsav’?
Not just three... But I want to eat all the dishes made during this festival. Zomato zindaabaad! (laughs)
View this post on Instagram
What is your all-time favourite Ganeshotsav song in Bollywood?
‘Ganpati aarti’ in the voice of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.
Also Read: 'Vikram Vedha': Hrithik Roshan as Vedha will be seen in 3 different looks
What has been your most vivid childhood memory about ‘Ganeshotsav’?
My family has always welcomed Ganpati Bappa home ever since I was small. So, for me, to scream ‘Ganpati Bappa….’ while the others screamed ‘Morya’ after me, has always been special moment. I also used to ring the bells during aarti. I have always cried on the day of Bappa’s visarjan! Till date, I cry during the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi seeing the immersion of Lord Ganesha.
View this post on Instagram
Three wishes that you want to ask Lord Ganesha.
Most importantly, I always pray to Bappa to maintain peace everywhere. Secondly, I pray for the young and old helpless people to be fed stomach full everyday. Thirdly, I earnestly pray that my life and the lives of my near and dear ones should be filled with joy and gratitude always.
Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022?