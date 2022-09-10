I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities, says Vikas Grover

On the occasion of 'Ganesh Visarjan', Vikas Grover revealed the three wishes he had asked from Lord Ganesha
Vikas Grover is o newcomer to showbiz. He has been in the industry for more than a decade. In his career spanning many years, he has to his credit of having done many serials like ‘Balika Vadhu 2’, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ and many others.
Mid-Day online met up with Vikas Grover on the occasion of 'Ganesh Visarjan' for an exclusive interview. he revealed his wishes that he had asked from Lord Ganesha.
By now, almost everyone has bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha (‘Ganesh Visarjan’). Tell us the three things you found unique about this year’s festival.
I felt blessed and happy because we are celebrating Ganeshotsav properly after a long gap of 2 years. Secondly, my parents had visited my place for Ganeshotsav. The third unique thing about this year’s celebration was my out of the box decoration idea for Ganpati Bappa.
Name three dishes that you ate the most during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi?
Ladoo, modak and pedhas (lots of them).
Lastly, did you ask for anything from Ganpati Bappa during ‘visarjan’?
I prayed to Lord Ganesha to keep everyone safe from all negativities.
