Ila Arun's play 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' talks about a story of a woman who has been haunted all her life by the shadow of traditions, rituals, and entrenched thought patterns

Ila Arun

Listen to this article Ila Arun and KK Raina’s play ‘Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan’ to premiere on TV on August 25 x 00:00

India's leading archival platform Zee Theatre presents 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan,' a star-studded teleplay headlined by the renowned theatre, film, and music artist Ila Arun, Theatre Veteran KK Raina, Popular Television actors Param Singh, Priyamvada Kant, and Vijay Kashyap. The intergenerational drama is the culmination of the enduring creative synergy between Ila Arun and KK Raina and was first performed in 2016. Adapted by Ila Arun from Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen's classic play 'Ghosts', it is directed for the stage by stalwart director KK Raina and helmed by filming director Saurabh Shrivastava for television. It has staged more than 50 + shows across India with great success in sold-out shows. It will now be available on the small screen with the click of a button.

ADVERTISEMENT

Published in 1881, 'Ghosts' critiqued outmoded social mores, and 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' reflects similar themes. KK Raina plays the role of a stern Purohit while Ila essays the matriarch, Yashodhara Baisaheb. Actor Param Singh portrays Yuvraj, the conflicted scion of the Rajput family. The play brings forth the emotional and psychological toll of maintaining facades, showing that the price of duty can be devastatingly high. As the narrative unfolds, the audience will witness the heartbreaking consequences of Rani Yashodhara’s sacrifices and the tragic inevitability of her son’s fate.

Commenting on the teleplay, Ila Arun says, " The play talks about a story of a woman who has been haunted all her life by the shadow of traditions, rituals, and entrenched thought patterns. That’s the reality of our society shown in this play, no matter how modern she may be, a woman is still expected to remain bound to societal norms.”

Speaking about the characters, she added “Each and every character has contributed in enriching this story. Be it Param and Priyamvada’s characters who portrayed the conflicts of the young in a tradition-bound milieu, or KK Raina’s as Purohit who represents the face of societal patriarchy. Vijay Kashyap also played a pivotal role. I believe there is something for every generation in this teleplay.

Director-actor KK Raina, who was drawn to the transgenerational story because of its eternal relevance, says, "Ila Arun always brings immense creative synergy to a project, and it is not often that one gets to direct a play with so many layers. This was a very special project because it spoke about so many issues, including the toxicity of patriarchy, the suppression of women, the impact of the past on the present, and the traumas that the young inherit in dysfunctional family structures.” He further added, “It was challenging for me to direct the play for the stage while also focusing on my performance and working with filming director Saurabh alleviated some of that pressure this time."

Set against the feudal backdrop of Rajasthan, the story is woven around the family of the late Maharaja Kunwar Viraj Bhanu Pratap Singh. His widow, Rani Yashodhara Baisaheb, carries the heavy burden of his misdeeds, concealing painful secrets to protect her son from the dark truths that could shatter their world. Her love for her son is profound and unwavering but this relationship, central to the narrative, begins to crumble under the weight of the toxic secrets. Their bond rooted in love is haunted by the past, highlighting the duality of protection and destruction inherent in family dynamics.

The music by Sanjoy Dazz and Ambar Das, Sound and lighting by Salim Akhtar have enhanced the resonance of the play. The performances (especially by Ila Arun as a mother trying to comfort and protect her son from the past) has been widely hailed by audiences & critics and described as "thought-provoking" and "enlightening." Also dubbed in Telugu and Kannada, the story with its core theme of a woman's struggle to keep family secrets safe while dealing with patriarchy is bound to resonate with audiences across geographies.

Watch 'Peechha Karti Parchhaiyaan' on 25th August at 2 pm & 8 pm on Tata Play Theatre.