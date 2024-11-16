Indian Idol 15's grand premiere: From Shreya Ghoshal performing 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' to Usha Mangeshkar sharing her feelings about losing her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, top moments from first episode

Indian Idol 15's grand premiere episode was full of talent, music, and heartwarming moments. The episode featured some amazing performances by the contestants, but among the 2-hour-long show, a few heartwarming moments stood out. Here are some highlights from the episode judged by Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah.

Shreya Ghoshal performs 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0'

The first moment that melted our hearts and delighted our ears was Shreya Ghoshal's performance of the song 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. It was the first time she sang the song live in front of an audience. Her voice left everyone enchanted, and Badshah, behaving like a true fanboy, was seen recording the mesmerizing performance on his phone.

Badshah takes an oath to 'sister-zone' every beautiful girl

The episode took a hilarious turn when a contestant made all the single boys on the show take an oath to 'sister-zone' every beautiful girl they meet. The funniest part? Badshah also joined in and took the oath. However, it didn’t last long, as he was soon seen offering a rose to Shreya Ghoshal in the next moment.

Manoj Tiwari gifts a Saraswati Veena and sweets to a contestant

A contestant from Bihar, Ritika Raj Singh, got lucky when Manoj Tiwari came to support her on the show. Tiwari gifted her a Saraswati Veena and sweets, leaving Ritika elated and deeply touched by his gesture.

Usha Mangeshkar graces the set of 'Indian Idol'

Legendary singer and Lata Mangeshkar's sister, Usha Mangeshkar, graced the 'Indian Idol' set and shared emotional moments. After a contestant narrated a heart-wrenching story about his grandmother's demise, Usha also became emotional and shared her feelings about losing her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. She revealed that although Lata is no longer with her, she lives on in her memories.

About the Top 15 contestants of Indian Idol

The top 15 contestants of the singing reality show Indian Idol 15 are Sneha Shankar, Manasi Ghosh, Jyotiprakash Ojha, Ranjini Sen Gupta, Subhajit Chakraborty, Ritika Raj, Srijan Porail, Ipsit Pati, Vastav Kumar, Anirudh Suswaram, Chaitanya Devadhe, Myscmme Bosu, Biswarup Banerjee, Priyangshu Dutta and, Mayuri Saha.