Manasi Ghosh

Indian Idol 15 has found its winner! Singer Manasi Ghosh has been declared the winner of the popular singing reality show on Sony TV. She took home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Manasi triumphed over Subhajit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in the grand finale to win the title.

Indian Idol 15 gets its winner

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sony TV shared a picture of Manasi and announced the news with the caption, “After weeks of music, magic, and moments — Manasi didn’t just win a title, she won a million hearts.”

Manasi, who is still overwhelmed by her win, told India Express after the finale, “My family was here for the finale. They were crying and cheering. I was blank, not knowing initially how to react. But all of us are really happy. Life has changed in a good way. It’s a national platform, so I got a lot of love and blessings from all over.”

Speaking about how she plans to use her prize money, she said, “I want to use some of the amount for my independent music and also buy a car.”

Sneha Shankar bags T-Series contract

Meanwhile, finalist Sneha Shankar has also won big in her own way. The 19-year-old contestant bagged a contract by Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series. During one of the episodes, Bhushan joined the contestants over a video call. He praised all the contestants for their talent but gave a special shoutout to Sneha. He said, “Special mention to Sneha Shankar. You sang with heart this season, and I remember all your performances.”

Bhushan also added, “You sang songs of so many legends in this industry. As a reward for your passion, dedication, and hard work, I want to offer you a contract with T-Series. Welcome to the T-Series family.” Sneha looked excited to receive the offer, standing up to thank him for it and jumping in excitement.

Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale

The star-studded finale of the fifteenth season aired on April 5 and 6, 2025, on Sony TV.

In addition to judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, special guests Mika Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon added glamour to the evening.

The finale featured powerful performances from the top six finalists — Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Subhajit Chakraborty, Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, Priyangshu Dutta, and Anirudh Suswaram.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh and actress Neelam Kothari also joined the festivities, with Sukhwinder getting the crowd grooving to "Chaiyya Chaiyya," followed by Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful performance of "Jaadu Hai Nasha."