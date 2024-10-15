The 23-year-old contestant, Lakshya, who sang 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'Pehli Nazar Mein', hoped to impress the judges with his vocals. However, the judges criticized him for copying other famous singers

In Pic: Vishal Dadlani

Vishal Dadlani, who is known for songs like 'Salaam Namaste', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tashan', and others, schooled an 'Indian Idol 15' contestant for trying to mimic singers like Arijit Singh and Atif Aslam. Vishal, who is currently judging the reality show, stopped Lakshya's performance midway and asked the contestant to sing in his own voice. Vishal told him, "Yahaan aap nakal kar ke aage nahi badoge" (You can't move ahead by imitating here).

The 23-year-old contestant, Lakshya, who sang 'Tum Kya Mile' and 'Pehli Nazar Mein', hoped to impress the judges with his vocals. However, the judges criticized him for copying other famous singers. Vishal, who stopped Lakshya's audition midway, asked him to find his original style while entering the music industry.

Vishal Dadlani scolded an Indian Idol contestant

Vishal said, "Aap original singers ke inflections aapke gaane mein daal rahe hain, first with Arijit, then with Atif. You’re singing well, par aap apna nahi gaa rahe ho. Ye 'Indian Idol' hai na, yahaan se idol nikalte hain; yahaan aap nakal kar ke aage nahi badoge" (You’re not using your original singing style. This is 'Indian Idol', where idols are born. You can’t get ahead here by imitating someone).

He further continued, “You perform in public, right? Often in shows, when you imitate other artists, you win praise from the audience because they want to listen to the songs as they know them. But until you make an identity of your own, you will never become a star. You cannot become an 'Indian Idol' singing in someone else’s style. This is my problem.”

Vishal made it clear that he liked Lakshya's voice and agreed that the contestant had good ability but was put off by his attempt to copy other singers.

“I really like your voice, but I don’t like the imitation. Aap seekho zarur, yeh bahut bade kalakaar hain aur bahut acche kalakaar hain; but jis din aap unki nakal karne lag jaoge, unki style apna loge toh aap hotel, restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge. To be an artist, you have to find your own space” (You should definitely learn from them because they are great artists, but the day you start copying them and adopt their style, you will end up singing in hotels and restaurants). Vishal concluded.

About 'Indian Idol 15'

The 15th season of 'Indian Idol' will be judged by Vishal Dadlani, along with Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal. Singer Aditya Narayan will once again take on the role of host, adding to the show’s familiar charm.