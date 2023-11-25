On Indian Idol 14, Karisma Kapoor got emotional as contestant Mahima paid a tribute to Raj Kapoor by singing Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker

Karisma Kapoor, Raj Kapoor

Listen to this article Indian Idol: Karisma Kapoor gets emotional remembering Raj Kapoor, says 'Whatever we are today, is because of this great man' x 00:00

Raj Kapoor left behind an unmatched legacy. He inspired several aspiring actors and filmmakers to follow their dreams by telling unique stories on celluloid. While his acting and films were loved by all, there was a different charm in the songs that were picturised on him. Chartbusters back then, they are still popular among music lovers.

Paying an ode to Raj Kapoor's legacy and songs, the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 14 will see the contestants setting the mood right by singing his iconic melodies. Karisma Kapoor will be joining the show as the guest judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a promo of Indian Idol 14, contestant Mahima Bhattacharjee made Karisma emotional by singing Raj Kapoor's classic song, Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan from Mera Naam Joker. The actress choked up while saying, "Yeh gaane ke jo shabd hain (the lyrics of this song) is what we are." As Mahima mesmerised the judges and audience with her singing, Karisma couldn't hold back her tears. She added, "Jo bhi hum hain aaj (Whatever we are today) is thanks to this great man." Shreya Ghoshal, who is one of the judges of Indian Idol 14, also teared up during the performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The Kapoor family's legacy in films started with Prithviraj Kapoor, who was considered to be one of the founding figures of Hindi cinema. He established the popular Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai which is the hub for theatre artistes at present. Raj Kapoor was his elder son. The veteran film personality had two more sons named Shamsher Raj (Shammi) and Balbir Raj (Shashi) who were also actors.

Raj Kapoor's career started at the age of 10 with 1935's Inquilab. He established R.K. Films in 1948 and delivered several hits under the home banner. The actor-filmmaker married Krishna Malhotra in 1946 and had three sons, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor along with two daughters-Ritu and Rima. Their elder son married actress Babita. Karisma is Randhir and Babita's elder daughter. Kareena Kapoor Khan is their second child. Rishi tied the knot with actress Neetu Singh. The couple had two children-Riddhima Kapoor and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi passed away in 2020. Rajiv breathed his last in 2021 due to a heart attack.