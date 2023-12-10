Breaking News
Maharashtra: Goods train derails near Kasara, some services disrupted
Mumbai Police arrest man for fraudulently transferring shares worth Rs 24 lakh
32-year-old woman found dead in Thane lodge, police launch investigations
Medical student kills self at college hostel, alleges harassment by roommates
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut cautions Congress over 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Don't let Chhagan Bhujbal fulfil his dream of creating rift between Marathas and OBCs: Manoj Jarange
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Indian Idol Season 14 Kumar Sanu recalls how legendary composer Jagjit Singh brought him into the industry

‘Indian Idol Season 14’: Kumar Sanu recalls how legendary composer Jagjit Singh brought him into the industry

Updated on: 10 December,2023 06:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Indian Idol 14': Kumar Sanu shared his story when he was struggling to make a name for himself, and said how the legendary composer Jagjit Singh discovered him and brought him into the industry

‘Indian Idol Season 14’: Kumar Sanu recalls how legendary composer Jagjit Singh brought him into the industry

Pic courtesy/ Kumar Sanu's Instagram

Listen to this article
‘Indian Idol Season 14’: Kumar Sanu recalls how legendary composer Jagjit Singh brought him into the industry
x
00:00

Singer and judge of 'Indian Idol 14,' Kumar Sanu, shared his story of struggling to make a name for himself and recounted how the legendary composer Jagjit Singh discovered him, bringing him into the industry. The singing reality show celebrated Raj Babbar on its stage. Known for his commendable work in the film industry, Raj graced the show along with singer and actress Salma Agha. The contestants paid him a musical tribute and belted out some of their hit chartbusters to impress Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. However, it was contestant Piyush Panwar from Rajasthan who won the hearts of Raj Babbar and the judges.


He performed 'Hothon Se Chhulo Tum' and 'Tu Is Tarah Se Meri Zindagi,' from the films 'Prem Geet' and 'Aap To Aise Na The.' Praising Piyush’s singing style and discussing the legendary Jagjit Singh, the original singer of these songs, Raj Babbar said, "Outstanding. I was relived all those memories of both these songs. The song is very difficult, and you sang it so beautifully. Hearing ‘Hothon Se Chhulo tum’, I remembered my dear friend, Jagjit Singh. I feel fortunate that Jagjit Singh did his first playback song with me, not only for a Hindi film but also for a Punjabi film, Laung Da Lashkara.”


Kumar Sanu shared: “I made a lot of money by singing these songs when I first came to Mumbai. I used to sing in hotels, so I had the confidence that I’d find a job in a hotel in Mumbai. I got a job at a restaurant in Churchgate in Mumbai. I used to make demo cassettes with the money I earned and give them to music directors in Mumbai. I used to sing these songs in hotels, and everyone used to love Hothon Se Chhulon Tum. Your performance made me feel nostalgic.” 


“Also, Jagjit Singh is the one who discovered me and brought me into this industry. He gave me an opportunity to sing a song for an unreleased movie of Smita Patil and Shatrughan Sinha. He took me in his car to the Tardeo recording studio, took the cassette, and showed it to Kalyan ji Bhai. Later, Kalyan ji Bhai gave me an opportunity,” added Kumar Sanu.

This edition of Indian Idol marks the first judging stint for Kumar Sanu on the show. ‘Indian Idol Season 14’ airs on Sony.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

indian idol kumar sanu shreya ghoshal sony entertainment television television news Entertainment News jagjit singh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK