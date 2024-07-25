The ‘ENT’ Specialists - Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are ready to be impressed, as they carefully handpick the best of the best to move forward in India’s Best Dancer 4

This weekend, in the ‘Mega Auditions’ of Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, ‘India's Best Dancer – Season 4’, the contestants will battle it out to claim their post in the ‘Best Barah.’ The ‘ENT’ Specialists - Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are ready to be impressed, as they carefully handpick the best of the best to move forward in the show and set the stage for a thrilling season.

During the audition round, 28-year-old Dibyajyoti Naik, from Cuttack, Odisha was spotted in the audience by the host of the show, Jay Bhanushali. One opportunity to perform in front of the Judges saw Dibyajyoti own the stage and leave a mark on the judges who praised his act as ‘fun, entertaining, and new.’ For the Mega Auditions, Dibyajyoti will once again steal the spotlight with his unique choreography of Popping infused with Bollywood to the song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ from the film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

His performance compelled Judge Karisma Kapoor to dance along with him while watching the act. Complimenting him, Karisma Kapoor says, “For me, you are ‘Entertainer No.1!’ The humour, grace and style in your dancing are commendable…hats off!” Karisma also gave Dibyajyoti a sweet ‘Lolo Loves.’

Later, Terence Lewis nudges Karisma to join Dibyajyoti on stage and gracefully agreeing to his request, they will dance to the song ‘Dil Jaane Jigar Tujh Pe’ from the film ‘Saajan Chale Sasural.’

Karisma Kapoor, the reigning queen of fashion and glamour, has become the most beloved judge on India's Best Dancer Season 4. Known as the OG dancing diva, she continues to mesmerize audiences with her impeccable style and grace. Karisma, the actress with the most hit songs in Bollywood, captivates contestants and viewers alike with her honest and candid personality on the show.

Contestants are often in awe when they meet her, frequently requesting her to recreate her iconic dance numbers. Many bring her gifts from their hometowns, eager to connect with the star who has influenced generations. Apart from her glamourous looks, the audiences are captivated with her modesty. The karismatic actress can be often seen sharing incidents from her personal life on the show which have purely enhanced the adoration and love that fans have for their Lolo.

Interestingly, #LoloLoves, which is Karisma's way of approving a dance performance has gone viral! Apart from this, it is just a breath of fresh air just seeing her sparkle on screen with all that rizz!