Breaking News
Covid-19: Mandatory masking any day in Maharashtra now
India's first bullet train to be operational from August 2026: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
At 676, Mumbai's daily Covid-19 tally falls below 700 after five days
Mumbai: Private hospitals ready to scale up Covid beds
Schools in Maharashtra to reopen on June 15 with all possible Covid-19 precautions: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > ‘It helped me recapture the fearless Mohit again’

‘It helped me recapture the fearless Mohit again’

Updated on: 07 June,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Making his web debut with Cyber Vaar, Malik on playing a cop and trying his hand at Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

‘It helped me recapture the fearless Mohit again’

Mohit Malik


Every character Mohit Malik has ever essayed on screen has left a mark in the audience’s mind. Be it the menacing Samrat Singh Rathore in Doli Armaano Ki or the affable music lover Sikandar Singh Gill in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, the actor has always sunk his teeth into the character. After almost 16 years in the television industry as the leading man, Malik has now signed up for his first digital outing, Cyber Vaar — Har Screen Crime Scene.

Set in Mumbai, the Voot series captures the ever-rising threat of cyber crimes, seen through the lens of a cyber security team called Trace. The series follows crime cell DCP Aakash Malik and tech expert Ananya Saini (played by Sanaya Irani) on their mission to snuff out cyber crime in the city. While the series is a tech thriller, Malik is quick to admit that he is not tech-savvy. “I am bad with tech. But the moment I heard the story, I wanted to be a part of it. Besides playing a cop for the first time, it is the character’s traits, his issues, and his personality that drew me to the role,” says Malik, adding that playing the role reminded him of his college days. “Aakash is somebody I was in school or college — fearless and a go-getter. My personality now has changed a lot. It was nice to go back there and play Aakash. It helped me recapture that fearless Mohit again.”




Careful of not repeating himself on screen, Malik expresses gratitude that makers have never “typecast” him. “I try to choose characters where I don’t repeat myself. Even if it happens to be similar in some way, I try and play it differently. I have always made it a point to create a range for myself as an actor.”


Show full article

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK