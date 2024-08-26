As Janmashtami approaches, let's revisit TMKOC's Janmashtami celebrations, right from Krishna ji visiting the society to the magic of the 'Iccha Purti Matki'

Krishna Janmashtami celebration in Gokuldham

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running television shows in the history of Indian sitcoms. The show is known for its relatable stories and humorous take on everyday situations and problems. The widely known Gokuldham Society celebrates all festivals, and each episode is a nostalgic reminder of how fast we have grown. As Janmashtami approaches, let's revisit TMKOC's Janmashtami celebrations, right from Krishna ji visiting the society to the magic of the 'Iccha Purti Matki'.

Daya Ka Girna - Episodes 436-439 - Men vs. Women

This was one of the most epic Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Gokuldham Society. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is known for addressing societal issues and breaking stereotypes. During this Janmashtami celebration, taking the 'Naari Shakti Morcha' in hand, the Gokuldham Mahila Mandal decided to challenge the men of the society. The discussion began with the women expressing their wish to break the dahi handi by forming a human pyramid. This idea didn’t sit well with the men, as they believed the women couldn’t do it. This led to a men vs. women showdown, though the ladies managed to prove themselves. In the hustle and bustle of the celebration, Daya was left hanging from the rope, leading to a disaster for the Gada family as Daya fell from a height, rendering her unconscious.

Hathi Breaking Matki - Episodes 678-681

One of the funniest moments was when the Gokuldham members decided to draw chits to determine who would be at the top of the human pyramid and become the Krishna Kanahiya. During the drawing game, Dr. Hathi won, leaving everyone in shock. Despite multiple requests, Dr. Hathi was not ready to give up the opportunity, and what happened next is something you have to watch.

The 12 Crore Ka Hira - Episodes 936-940

Next comes the episode that left us all rolling on the floor with laughter. Remember when a robber hid a 12-crore worth diamond in Gokuldham's Dahi Handi, and it fell on Bhide's head? The ruckus, chaos, and drama in those episodes are everything you want to watch for some fun.

Krishna Visiting Gokuldham - Episodes 1215-1217

It was during one of the Janmashtami celebrations when Lord Krishna himself visited Gokuldham Society. The celebrations of Krishna Janam began in episode 1215 with a discussion on who would play Nand Lal and Yashoda. The entertainment quotient reached a new level when Daya Gada noticed that 'makhan' (butter) had disappeared from all the 'matkis' (pots). The highlight was the Dahi Handi celebration when no group could break the handi until a little boy came forward to try. This little boy was none other than Shree Krishna.

Iccha Purti Matki - Episodes 3869-3875

Once again showing love and humanity, the recent Janmashtami celebration in Gokuldham Society stole hearts. It was the time when the society members got an 'Iccha Purti Matki' (wish-fulfilling pot). That pot had the power to fulfill the desire of the person who broke it, but showing their humanity, the members of Gokuldham Society gave the opportunity to a boy who was seriously ill and on the verge of dying. This selfless act by the society members saved the boy's life.