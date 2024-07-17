Jasmin Bhasin shared that Sidharth Shukla was her supporter and cheerleader. She also mentioned that they were best friends and had a beautiful time together

In Pic: Sidharth Shukla & Jasmin Bhasin

Listen to this article Jasmin Bhasin gets teary-eyed as she talks about close friend Sidharth Shukla’s demise: ‘I couldn't accept that he was gone’ x 00:00

Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin met on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak and soon became close friends. In a recent interview, Bhasin recalled her friend and became emotional while sharing her reaction to Sid’s tragic demise. Jasmine shared that Sidharth was her supporter and cheerleader. She also mentioned that they were best friends and had a beautiful time together.

Jasmin, with teary eyes, shared that when Sidharth Shukla passed away, she was in Kashmir and there was no network, so she didn’t believe the chatter going around. The actress said, “When I saw the news, I went numb because I couldn't accept that he was gone. That's why I believe in not holding grudges. Sidharth's death has given me the biggest lesson in life: nothing is permanent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, while talking about their time on the show Dil Se Dil Tak, Jasmine said, "I survived that show because of him. He was my cheerleader, my supporter on the set." The actor recalled being nervous on the set, watching the senior and experienced actors around her, and mentioned that Sidharth motivated her. She expressed, "He did not go to the vanity van and was with me, motivating me during one of the scenes of Dil Se Dil Tak."

Bhasin added, "He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women."

Sidharth Shukla, fondly remembered as the Bigg Boss winner of season 13, made his mark as an actor in the television industry. He gained recognition for his versatile roles in popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Babul Ka Aangan. Sidharth's talent and charisma earned him widespread acclaim, and he further gained prominence by emerging victorious in the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Tragically, Sidharth suffered a heart attack, leaving the entire nation in shock. His untimely demise had a profound impact on the internet, as he had become an idol for many who followed his journey on television. His presence in Bigg Boss allowed viewers to feel a personal connection with him, making his loss even more poignant.