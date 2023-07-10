Cyrus Broacha has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss and host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out.

Cyrus Broacha (top) and Manu Punjabi with Salman Khan (bottom) via Instagram

Listen to this article JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT house is a life coach, reacts Manu punjabi "you come out of it as more stronger person" x 00:00

Cyrus Broacha in recent episode has said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time that audience votes him out of the show

Being in the Bigg Boss house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally.Living in such a confined space, cut off from your loved ones and the outside world, can lead to feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and frustration. The constant scrutiny and judgment from viewers and the intense competition among contestants add another layer of stress. It becomes a constant battle to navigate through the dynamics, alliances, and conflicts that arise within the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi reacted saying "At Cyrus Broacha's age, it is important to prioritize health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on Bigg Boss and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones."

He also added"However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%."