Just married Surbhi Chandna unveils her rendition of Kaifi Khalils track Kahani Suno
Just-married Surbhi Chandna unveils her rendition of Kaifi Khalil's track 'Kahani Suno'

Updated on: 30 March,2024 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Surbhi Chandna launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno'

Surbhi Chandna

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who has recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma on Saturday launched her rendition of the popular Pakistani song 'Kahani Suno'.


The dreamy varmala video of Surbhi and Karan Sharma went viral on the internet, which featured the 'Naagin 5' actress walking down the aisle, while the track 'Kahani Suno' by Kaifi Khalil plays in the backdrop.


Now, the diva has sung the rendition of the song, alongside Naman Pareek. The music composer is Yash Tiwari.


The two-minute and 35-second music video begins with glimpses of several social media fan messages, which read as: 'most beautiful entry of bride', 'straight out of a fairy tale wedding'.

The note features on the video, reading, "Walk the aisle again with the sensational wedding track of the season." There are behind-the-scenes glimpses of the lovebirds in the recording room.

 
 
 
 
 
Featuring Surbhi and Karan, the song begins with the 'Ishqbaaaz' actress crooning, 'Mere maathe pe bindiya, meri aankhon mein kajal, hai tamanna yahin hame tum khud sajao, mujhe aaj apni dulhan banao'.

The visuals show a sneak peek into their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. There are also dreamy wedding photoshoots of the duo in beautiful outfits.

Surbhi took to the Instagram to share the music video announcement and wrote: "Adhoora joh tha, woh mukammal hua... 'Kahani Suno Rendition' official music video out now."

The song is released on Feel Good Originals YouTube channel.

Fans took to the comment section and said: "hayyye her voice". Another user said: "loved it sooo much."

The couple, who have been together for over 13 years, tied the knot on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

