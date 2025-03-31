Soon after the news came out that the makers have finalized the new Dayaben, reports came in that television actress Kajal Pisal has been finalized and will play the role

Kajal Pisal as Daya Ben

Just a few days back, reports came in that the makers of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have finally liked someone for the role of Disha Vakani's character, Dayaben. Soon after the news came out that the makers have finalized the new Dayaben, reports came in that television actress Kajal Pisal has been finalized and will play the role of Dayaben in TMKOC. Along with this news, Kajal's picture in Dayaben's look has started going viral on social media.

Kajal Pisal on playing Dayaben

Now, as these reports have gone viral, the actress broke her silence and refuted all such claims, sharing that she did audition for the part but never got a call back from the makers of the show. In a conversation with Zoom, she shared, “I am already working on Jhanak, so this is entirely incorrect. Yes, I did audition for Dayaben in 2022, and those pictures are resurfacing now. But as of now, I can confirm that this is totally fake news."

Even back in November 2022, such reports had gone viral. Then, too, Pisal had reacted to the news. While taking on her social media, she wrote, "There are multiple things written about me on playing Dayaben. To bring an end to this discussion, I’d like to say that yes, I went for the look test but got no revert. But in no way has it affected my career. Just that I felt playing Daya would be my biggest opportunity, but everything is about DESTINY. I'm an artist and will continue to give my best to upcoming projects."

She further continued and said, "As media twists a lot of things with no accurate information, like they are doing now with my statement... Maybe they had done the same with Asit Modi Sir's statement on me that he said, ‘Who Kajal Pisal is?' Yes, it’s true that we don’t know each other either personally or professionally.

Maybe Daya was a chance for me, but certainly missed it... With due respect, I still look forward to working with you in the near future."

Makers found a new Dayaben?

A source close to the makers of the much-loved show has told News18, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us," the source said.

“I am still trying. I believe Disha Vakani can’t be back. She has two children. She is like my sister. Even today, we have a very close relationship with her family. My sister Disha Vakani has tied a Rakhi to me. Her father and brother are also family to me. You work together for 17 years, and it becomes your extended family," Asit has earlier said in an interview with the portal.