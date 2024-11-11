Hollywood actor Kal Penn took to social media to share pictures from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in Goregaon, Mumbai. It is India's longest running comedy show

The residents of Gokuldham society of television's popular fictional show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently had a visitor from Hollywood. Indian-origin actor Kal Penn visited the sets of the popular Tv show produced by Asit Kumar Modi. The cast of the show including Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and other actors like Sunayana Fozdar (Anjali Mehta), Munmun Dutta (Babita), Balwinder Singh Suri (Mr. Roshan), Monaz Mevawalla (Mrs. Roshan), Kiran Bhatt (Nattu Kaka), Tanmay Vekaria, Shyam Pathak (Popatlal), Ambika Ranjankar (Mrs. Hathi), and others were present on set during Penn's list to the set based in Filmcity, Goregaon.

Kal Penn took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from his tour on the sets of TMKOC and penned a long note on his experience. “Looking at an apartment in Gokuldham Society with some new friends.” He added, “Thanks to @officialasitkumarrmodi ji & the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fam for the set visit. Nicest cast & crew, I appreciate you showing me around! Fun trivia, #TMKOC is one of the most watched shows in the world (40 million people tune into each episode). It’s also India’s longest running scripted tv show, with more than 4,300 episodes.”

Who is Kal Penn?

He was born in New Jersey, America and later moved to Los Angeles to work as an actor. Penn broke out with the 2004 comedy 'Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle' alongside his co-star John Cho. The film spawned two sequels and led Penn to other projects, including the 2006 drama 'Namesake' and the series 'House'. Penn also took a hiatus from acting to campaign for President Barack Obama.

He went on to work within the administration in the office of public engagement, working to connect Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Penn met his fiance during his time working in Washington, D.C.

About TMKOC:

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running television shows in the history of Indian sitcoms. The show is known for its relatable stories and humorous take on everyday situations and problems.

The series takes place at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds.

Gokuldham is also referred to as "Mini India" or "the 8th wonder" in the show. The residents of Gokuldham are shown facing many problems and finding solutions for those problems. The show also occasionally highlights social issuesMost of the episodes are based on Jethalal being stuck in a problem and Taarak Mehta, his best friend, whom he calls his "Fire Brigade", rescues him.