Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Kapil Sharma recalls awkward fanboy moment with Zeenat Aman at Delhi wedding

Kapil Sharma recalls awkward fanboy moment with Zeenat Aman at Delhi wedding

Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kapil Sharma shared a fanboy story from 2003, when he gate-crashed a wedding and met Zeenat Aman—who gently reminded him not to pose while holding a food plate in his hand!

Kapil Sharma recalls awkward fanboy moment with Zeenat Aman at Delhi wedding

Kapil Sharma and Zeenat Aman. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Kapil Sharma recalls awkward fanboy moment with Zeenat Aman at Delhi wedding
x
00:00

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma once gate-crashed a wedding. On top of it, fate helped him, as he met Zeenat Aman at the wedding. 

A recently resurfaced video from Kapil’s show features him narrating the story to veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Poonam Dhillon.


During the episode, Kapil told Zeenat Aman, “It was in 2003 or 2004. I was in Delhi. My father was undergoing treatment there. One of my friends told me to come to the wedding function quickly saying, ‘There are a lot of people here’. There was a wedding in Maurya in Delhi. Vandana Luthra, the daughter of the family who are into cosmetic business”.


He further mentioned, as he pointed towards the actress, “You went there. I didn't even understand, I was studying in college, and was very naive. I had a plate in my hand. I wanted to take a photo. Zeenat asked me to keep the plate down. I didn't know that it was considered ill-manner to take a photo with a plate. You were a guest there. I went there as an unauthorized guest”.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman had shared an anecdote from ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’. The senior actress took to her Instagram, and shared a clip from her film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’. The actress narrated the story behind her only scene in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

She also penned a long in the caption, as she wrote, “Oh, you’re a Hindi cinema buff but you’ve never heard this song? That, my dear, is probably because you are very young. Play it for your parents, and they’ll immediately be able to place it. Here’s the truth, of all the men I worked with from the Kapoor khandan, Rishi and I interacted the least both socially and professionally. In fact, in all the years that our careers overlapped, we only featured together in this one song. That too because Director Nasir Hussain had me pinned as a bit of a lucky talisman that year. Why? Because ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’, his previous film in which I had starred, had been a blockbuster hit”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kapil sharma zeenat aman poonam dhillon television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK