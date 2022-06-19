Karan Johar announces premiere date of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7

On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023
Picture courtesy/Karan Johar's Twitter account
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The director took to Twitter to share the announcement.
Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!@DisneyPlusHS @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig @janhvio @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/0Uuhp4sa1J— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 19, 2022