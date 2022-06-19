Breaking News
Karan Johar announces premiere date of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7

Updated on: 19 June,2022 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

On the film front, Johar is awaiting the release of his upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on February 10, 2023

Karan Johar announces premiere date of 'Koffee With Karan' season 7

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday said the seventh season of his celebrity chat show "Koffee with Karan" will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The director took to Twitter to share the announcement.






