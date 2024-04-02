Karan Kundrra hinted at his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash, suggesting that times can change in an instant

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article Karan Kundrra on marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash: Waqt badalte der nahi lagta x 00:00

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell for each other on Bigg Boss 15. Since then, their relationship has been going well. But, like many celebs, they've faced criticism and gossip about their love life. During the promotion of his new show Love Adhura, Karan hinted about marriage plans when his co-star Erica Fernandes joked about him not wanting to get married.

Karan Kundrra on marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, the actor also talked about his bond with Prakash and how they handle the attention as a couple. Erica Fernandes and Karan Kundrra were challenged to create a marriage profile for one another, leading to Fernandes making a witty comment, “Karan is never looking to get married.” Answering this, Kundrra said, “Waqt badalte der nahi lagta (It doesn’t take long for times to change). My interviews are as misleading as the show’s trailer. (laughs)”

Kundrra also discussed his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and shared whether rumors about their split or wedding have any impact on him. He mentioned, “As a couple we have jobs, and some people don’t. It doesn’t affect me, because we are sitting together and people are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else. Some people are just too free.”

Karan Kundrra shares what he likes and dislikes about Tejasswi

In a recent candid interview with Galatta India, Karan shared his affection for Tejasswi and discussed both what he admires and finds challenging about her. He also touched upon their plans for marriage.

When asked what he appreciates most about Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra didn't hold back his praise for his girlfriend. He mentioned that while Tejasswi may seem playful and carefree on her social media accounts, in reality, she possesses remarkable strength and resilience. “When she has to play the part of being that woman for me, she does it which, obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman, who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that.”

Discussing aspects of Tejasswi's personality that he finds less appealing, Karan expressed a desire for her to be a bit more diplomatic than she currently is. He emphasized this during the conversation, “What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn’t care. She won’t see who it is and what the situation is, she will speak. I am not telling her to accept it but just stay quiet. But I don’t wish to change anything about her.”