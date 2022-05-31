Karan Kundrra on Sidhu Moose Wala murder: This is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 02:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Karan spoke to the media on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Popular actor Karan Kundrra expressed his grief at the sudden passing away of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead on Sunday in Mansa, Punjab.

Karan spoke to the media on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.




He said: "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply."


