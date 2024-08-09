Karisma Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor recreate iconic song 'Le Gayi' on 'India's Best Dancer 4'

Sony TV shared a promo on its Instagram account on Thursday, showing Karisma and Shraddha recreated the famous dance steps

Actors Karisma Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought back memories of the iconic track 'Le Gayi' on the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 4'. The duo recreated the famous dance steps, much to the delight of the audience.

The moment was special as Karisma, who is one of the judges on the show alongside Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur, reminisced about meeting a young Shraddha on the sets of one of her films with Shraddha's father, Shakti Kapoor. After a touching conversation, they took to the stage to dance together.

'Le Gayi' is a popular song from the 1997 Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai. The film, directed by Yash Chopra, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

'Le Gayi' is one of Karisma's most iconic songs, where she performs a high-energy dance sequence. The song became an instant hit and is still loved by many for its catchy tune and vibrant choreography.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor, along with her co-star Rajkummar Rao, appeared on the show to promote 'Stree 2'.

The film will see Shraddha and RajKummar reprising their roles with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men.

Makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'. The trailer also shows Vicky's love interest for Shraddha.

Vicky steps forward and transforms himself into the prince of Chanderi to save the women from the new threat that emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the women of the village.

Tamannaah Bhatia is also making a cameo with a dance number in the movie. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, the song titled, 'Aaj Ki Raat' is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In the song, Tamannaah sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. The sequel will be out in theatres on August 15.

