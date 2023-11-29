Breaking News
KBC 15: 12-year-old contestant from Haryana becomes youngest winner of Rs 1 crore

Updated on: 29 November,2023 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The boy seamlessly impressed the host of the show, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was captivated by Mayank’s intelligence and wit.

Mayank from Haryana with Amitabh Bachchan

Key Highlights

  1. The eighth-grade student from Haryana won one crore points in the KBC Juniors Week
  2. Host Amitabh Bachchan was captivated by Mayank’s intelligence and wit
  3. Mayank wanted to give Big B a high-five after winning the amount on the show

A 12-year-old contestant from Haryana has created history on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ by becoming the youngest child to win Rupees 1 crore in the game. The eighth-grade student, hailing from Mahendragarh in Haryana, won one crore points in the ‘KBC Juniors Week’.


The boy seamlessly impressed the host of the show, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was captivated by Mayank’s intelligence and wit.


For the one-crore question, Mayank was asked, "Which European cartographer is credited with creating the map that gave the name 'America' to the newly discovered continent?”


The options given were - A: Abraham Ortelius, B: Gerardus Mercator, C: Giovanni Battista Agnese, and D: Martin Waldseemuller.

Mayank took the lifeline ‘Ask the expert’, and gave the correct answer--Martin Waldseemuller.

On winning the huge prize money, Mayank started crying and hugged his parents and the actor.

Big B said, “Let me tell the viewers that he is the youngest crorepati winner.”

 
 
 
 
 
Mayank said, “Sir, sorry for the interruption, but I want to give you a high five. Sir, even tall people could not give you a high five, but I did I will make my friends jealous.”

For the seven-crore question, he was asked, “Subedar N.R. Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra Singh were awarded the Order of the Red Star by Russia for conveying supplies to which city during World War II?”

The options were: A: Tabriz, B: Sidon, C: Batumi, D: Almaty. Mayank decided to quit the gameshow and took Rs 1 crore.

The correct answer for Rs 7 crore question was Tabriz.

In a statement, Mayank said, "I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to display my knowledge on ‘KBC Juniors Week’ and play the game opposite Amitabh Sir, who motivated me throughout.”

“To be the youngest contestant winning such a huge amount is a moment of pride for me and my family. We are big fans of the show and Bachchan Sir. I would also take this opportunity to thank my parents for their consistent guidance that helped me to play well and achieve the 1 crore feat,” he added.

The show airs on Sony.

(With IANS inputs)

