Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan extends best wishes to Indian cricket team for World Cup

Calling MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ‘fabulous players’, megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes to the Indian squad for the forthcoming cricket World Cup 2023.

In episode 23 of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, Shubham Gangarade from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, continued his journey on the hot seat. Host Big B began the episode by saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, every contestant that comes on this show is a player in the true sense. Just like a cricketer, they can hit every obstacle, beyond the boundary.”

“Like a boxer, they can knock out every challenge in life with an uppercut! Like a footballer, they can, very adroitly dribble the ball past defenders to get to the goal,” said the actor.

“Like a Formula 1 car driver, they can speed past the other drivers. And just like a champion, they also know how to make it to the hot seat! It's because out of India's population of around 140 crore people if one contestant makes it to the hot seat, he deserves to be called nothing but a champion,” he added.

The 80-year-old actor said, “A champion sits right before me. Sitting across from me is a champion and his name is Mr Shubham Gangrade. He's a Project Rigger at a Telecom company.”

The contestant, who was accompanied by his younger brother, said: “Sir, I wish to share one small thing. My younger brother is a big fan of Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian Cricket Team.”



Listening to this, Amitabh said he is a big fan of Rohit Sharma too. “I believe all the cricket fans in the nation are. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, M. S. Dhoni...all of them are fabulous players. Rohit Sharma will be elated to know you're a big fan, provided he's watching the show. The World Cup is around the corner - I wish them good luck,” added the actor.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.