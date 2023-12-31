“I remember when I called Badi Amma and asked her, ‘How do you express with your eyes using a few words, effortlessly?” she shared

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article KBC 15: Sara Ali Khan learns 'beauty' and 'melody' from 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' x 00:00

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: The popular quiz show, known for its focus on general knowledge, has been a consistent source of entertainment for the Indian audience. Its 15th edition recently concluded with a special finale featuring celebrities participating and playing for charitable causes. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is all geared up for her next project ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan', shared about one quality of her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, that she wanted to portray in the upcoming movie.

Sara Ali Khan learns 'beauty' and 'melody' from 'Badi Amma' Sharmila Tagore

Sara and Sharmila appeared on the finale episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a conversation with the duo, megastar Big B said to Sara: “You address Sharmila as Badi Amma. It's a beautiful relationship. Did you learn something from her?”

Replying to the cine icon, the 28-year-old actress said: “When I see Badi Amma, I feel that her beauty is effortless. Her voice is melodious but her words are serious. My character in my upcoming film, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' needed these qualities.”

“I remember when I called Badi Amma and asked her, ‘How do you express with your eyes using a few words, effortlessly?” she shared.

Amitabh agreed to Sara and said: “You are absolutely right. I have worked with her in many films. Let me tell you something. I'm not saying it just because she's here. If she doesn't like a dialogue or an action, she refuses to do it outrightly. ‘I won't do what you want me to do.’ When the director said, ‘how can you do this?’ she used to say ‘I’ll do it my way’.”

“The sequence is shot as per her wish. When we see it later on the silver screen, we think, ‘she was right,” said the 81-year-old actor. Sharmila smiled and said: “I have been wrong a few times. After all, the director is the boss on the set. At times I was stubborn and that's not right. We must listen to the director. I mean a director is the boss.” Amitabh lauded the ‘Waqt’ actress and said she was a bold actor back in the day and ahead of her times.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Sharmila Tagore expressed her preference for either Sara Ali Khan or Alia Bhatt to portray her if a biopic movie were to be made about her life.

(With inputs from IANS)