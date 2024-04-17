'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' registration to open on April 26

Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Registrations for the 16th edition of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will start from April 26, the show's team announced on Tuesday.

Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page.

"So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati . Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9pm. #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCIsBack," the channel posted.

Bachchan, 81, has hosted 'KBC' since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', also featuring his 'Piku' co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan".

