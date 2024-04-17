Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 registration to open on April 26
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' registration to open on April 26

Updated on: 17 April,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' registration to open on April 26

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' registration to open on April 26
x
00:00

Registrations for the 16th edition of the 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will start from April 26, the show's team announced on Tuesday.


Sony Television, which airs the long-running quiz show, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on its official X page.


"So much love has been showered that it is returning once again, #KaunBanegaCrorepati . Starting #KBCRegistrations 26 April at 9pm. #KBConSonyTV #KBC16 #KBCIsBack," the channel posted.


Bachchan, 81, has hosted 'KBC' since it started in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The veteran actor will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', also featuring his 'Piku' co-star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, and Rajinikanth's "Vettaiyan".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK