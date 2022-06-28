Kaveri Priyam wants to steal from Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani's wardrobe

Kaveri plays a fun round of 'Closet conversations' with mid-day.com

Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam from Ziddi Dil Maane Na, gets in a fun and quick tete-a-tete, as she spills the beans on his fashion favourites.

The most dramatic outfit I have worn

I got to wear some different dresses recently while shooting sequences for the show. It was different from what we wear on a day to day basis. It had feathers all over my neck. And the entire dress was adorned with a lot of hanging and colorful stuff. It's different because I usually like to dress up soberly and I got to try something out of the box. It was quite dramatic, something full of colours, glitter and glamour.

My favourite Indian outfit

A red designer georgette saree and blue designer lehenga with silver and blue sequins work. I like sarees and lehengas because that's what I've seen growing up. I know a beautiful a woman look while wearing a saree or lehenga. So I look forward to events where I can wear all these outfits.

My favourite western outfit

A wrap around which is very flowy and light top it up with nice contrasting crop top with loose hair.

The trendiest outfit I own

Denims are something which will never go out of trend. That is the trendiest outfit I own. Pair of jeans goes with every kind of ocassion and season. So is the case with denim jackets and tops.

What you will find me wearing at home

You will always find we wearing a nice pair of pajamas, shorts or night dress because those are extremely comfortable and you can sleep like a baby in those.

The fashion trends I don't like

I'm okay with any sort of fashion trends but the one trend I find weird is wearing torn jeans which is in fashion these days. I don't dislike it but I find it a little weird because it's like making something out of old stuff and wearing. It's like reusing of stuff. It's nothing like a fashion trend.

My go-to accessories

My go to accessories would be a watch if nothing else, that is the minimal accessory I'll wear with any sort of dress.



One celeb whose wardrobe I would like to steal from

Ananya Panday. She has a lot of casual yet trendy clothes which are easy to carry. Recently, Kiara Advani's wardrobe is what I'm liking.