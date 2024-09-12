Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a story on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 about a time when the late singer Michael Jackson accidentally knocked on his hotel room door in New York

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a story on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16 about a time when the late singer Michael Jackson accidentally knocked on his hotel room door in New York. While talking with Padma Shree awardees Dr. Abhay and Dr. Rani Bang, Amitabh asked Rani about her favourite singer. She mentioned Michael Jackson and also brought up the fact that Amitabh had once met the legendary artist, asking him to share what that experience was like.

KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals meeting Michael Jackson

Amitabh recalled, “I was staying at a hotel in New York when, one day, I heard a knock at my door. When I opened it, I was stunned to see Michael Jackson standing outside. I almost fainted but managed to keep my composure. I greeted him, and he inquired if this was my room. When I confirmed it, he realized he had mistakenly come to the wrong room. Later, when he went to his own room, he sent someone to connect with the person whose room he had accidentally entered. Eventually, we had the chance to sit down and talk. Despite his enormous fame, he was incredibly humble. That’s how we first met.”

He further added, “On another occasion, Michael Jackson had a show in America, and it was a struggle to get from New York to the venue. When we arrived at the hotel, we were told there were no rooms available. We requested them, but they said that all 350 rooms were booked for Michael Jackson and his team. After multiple efforts, we managed to get seats at the back of the stadium, and we were able to watch his performance. He was an extraordinary artist; his singing and dancing were phenomenal. The energy in the arena was electrifying, with thunderous applause and a truly magical atmosphere.”

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has reprised his role as the host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) 16. He was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

