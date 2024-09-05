Who better to celebrate victory with than two sportspersons who made India proud? On September 5, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will air a special episode titled ‘Jeet Ka Jashn. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shot the episode with his two special guestssharpshooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who became the youngest Indian to win an individual Olympic medal. As she graced the hot seat, Bhaker stated that from a young age, she aspired to win a gold medal for India, a dream that she remains dedicated to. When the megastar-host asked her why shooters wait so long after taking a shot, Bhaker explained how the sport goes beyond the few seconds of shooting. Many people think shooting is simplejust pick up the pistol and aim, but its much more complex than that. During a match, our heart rate accelerates, and we must remain composed, even if we are feeling anxious. Controlling that nervousness takes time and practice. To maintain focus, I rely on yoga, surya namaskar, and meditation. I also use a breathing technique, where I inhale for four seconds and exhale for eight seconds. She also stated that her mother, who wished to be an athlete, is her greatest inspiration. She has always given me the freedom to pursue my interests. I believe that when a mother is strong, the daughter is naturally strong.