KBC 16: Comedians Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhat will be taking over the hotseat in the upcoming episode. The promo video sees Samay crackin jokes in front of Bachchan

Samay Raina and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article KBC 16: Samay Raina gets on the hotseat, asks Amitabh Bachchan for 'property mein hissa' x 00:00

Comedian Samay Raina who has take the internet word by storm with his show India's Got Latent graced television popular game reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16'. He was accompanied by comedian Tanmay Bhat on the hotseat. Comedian and creator Bhuvan Bam accompanied the duo but was seated on the guest seat.

Samay jokes about Sooryavansham

A promo video from the upcoming episode have been released by the channel. In the video, Raina can be seen talking to Bachchan about watching three of his films. In the clip, Raina tells Bachchan that he has watched three films of the actor and goes on to name 'Sooryavansham' thrice. He says that the reason for the repeated watch is because SET Max. He then playfully asked the legendary actor about consuming the kheer (dessert) ‘a second time’ despite knowing it was poisoned. These questions left Big B laughing.

Samay asks for property mein hissa

Later, Samay requests Bachchan to say his popular dialogue from 'Shahenshah'. After the superstar quotes, "Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah," Samay jokes, "Aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you've made me your son, then how about a share in your property?)" while folding his hands in jest.

Bachchan was pretty impressed with Raina's spontaniety and quirks. Praising him, he said, "Mujhe 25 saal ho gaye, itna hum kabhi nahi hase jitna aaj hase hain (I have been hosting this show for 25 years, and I have never laughed as much as I did today)."

When Samay tried to sneak into Amitabh Bachchan's house

Bachchan lives in the bungalow Jalsa in Juhu in Mumbai. Every Sunday, a large crowd gathers outside his house to see him as part of his weekly ritual of greeting fans. Even otherwise, Jalsa has become a tourist attraction with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar during their stay. Samay also shared a funny anecdote about trying to sneak into Amitabh's famous Juhu home. However, he was chased by the security guard. He humorously claimed that the guards not only beat him up, but also his grandmother. As the segment wrapped up, Samay expressed his astonishment at sitting with such a legendary figure, saying, "Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir, aapko humare saath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe you have to sit with us)."