Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Pratik Sehajpal's fun BTS video will leave you in splits

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:26 PM IST  |  Cape Town
mid-day online correspondent |

In the video, Pratik is seen with Mr. Faisu, making fun of their co-contestant Rajiv Adatia, over his funny look

Pratik Sehajpal. Picture courtesy/PR


'Bigg Boss15' finalist, Pratik Sehajpal along with famous TikToker Faisal Sheikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, along with 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rajiv Adatia, shared a new fun video from the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12' which has taken over the internet. The Bigg Boss contestant, who is also a part of the popular reality show, captioned the post, "Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Meri Jaan."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)





