Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Though Arjit Taneja didn't name anyone, he in his caption indirectly called Asim Riaz "deluded AF"

In Pic: Asim Riaz and Arjit Taneja

Listen to this article Arjit Taneja indirectly calls Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Asim Riaz 'deluded AF,' asks him to 'get over Bigg Boss' x 00:00

Asim Riaz has been in the headlines since the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot began. Several reports of him involving in fights with other contestants have surfaced. Now, as the show aired its first episode on July 27, a video is making rounds showing Asim disrespecting his co-contestants and the host of the show, Rohit Shetty. This video has received a lot of backlash. Actor Arjit Taneja has also called out Asim Riaz for his behavior. Though Arjit didn't name anyone, he in his caption called Asim "deluded AF."

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjit took to his social media and tweeted on X, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF. It's a stunt-based show, get over Bigg Boss. Nobody gives a fuck. I so wish he was in my season. Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this idiot. On a serious note, he needs help."

I did KhatronKeKhiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life

This guy is clearly deluded AF,it's a stunt based show get over Bigg boss.Nobody gives a fuck.I so wish he was in my season.Don't know how Rohit sir tolerated this Idiot On a serious note He needs help — Arjit Taneja (@arjitaneja) July 29, 2024

What happened?

During a task, Asim, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani had to collect flags from a seesaw. This was an elimination task, and only the top two could be saved. While Aashish and Niyati nailed the task, Asim couldn't and was later seen arguing with the host and the team. He challenged the Khatron Ke Khiladi team to "do it in front of him." He added that he "won’t take a rupee" from the show.

Asim Riaz also said, as per a News18 report, "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers" (pointing to other contestants).

What Rohit Shetty said

After being challenged, Rohit was seen showing Asim the rehearsal video in which they finished the task.

Rohit then said, “Kal bhi tune bahot bakwaas ki" (Yesterday also you said a lot of nonsense). The filmmaker added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mein utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna" (Listen to me, otherwise I will thrash you here. Don’t behave badly here).

New episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 drops on every Saturday and Sunday on ColorsTV.