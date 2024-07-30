Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz fans come out in support of Bigg Boss 13 fame after his exit from Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show

After Asim Riaz’s exit from the show, the rapper’s fans came out in support of him and shared that he will always choose self-respect over everything

Khatron Ke Khiladi caught headlines just after its premiere but for all the wrong reasons. Asim Riaz behaved like a sore loser after he couldn't complete a stunt, after which he questioned the KKK team and challenged them to do the stunt in front of him. He was seen arguing with Rohit Shetty as well, after which he was asked to leave the show.

After Asim Riaz’s exit from the show, the rapper’s fans came out in support of him. One user wrote, “Rohit Shetty hoga apne ghar ka, I am self-made. One life, respect everyone and fear no one!! WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM.” Another user wrote, “Self-respect over everything and Asim will always choose self-respect. He was being provoked over and over again. We STAN the BEST.” A third user wrote, “Even after all this, he is still so calm. WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM.”

Seems like they were teasing him from the start, making fun of him. but Asim handled it like a champ!



WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM#AsimRiaz #KhatronKeKhiladi14 #KKK14 #AsimSquad

pic.twitter.com/WoZnOrLhep — 𝐃𝐔𝐀✨🐼 (@dua459) July 29, 2024

A netizen wrote, “I've seen many reality shows where the hosts are rude to the contestants, but the contestants just quietly listen and keep saying, 'Yes sir, yes sir, yes sir.' Le Asim Riaz to the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi (Rohit Shetty).” Another commented, “We need to demand unedited footage of the show. This is the edited version of the show where its camera cut and action happens. Asim was provoked and bullied by a group of people.”

We need to demand unedited footage of the show.



This is edited version of the show where its camera cut and action happens.



Asim was provoked and bully by group of people .#AsimRiaz #KhatronKeKhiladi #KKK14 #AsimSquad



WE ARE WITH YOU ASIM



pic.twitter.com/ZPPPUNYG7M — SANAM 🌹 (@Dil_Umar1) July 29, 2024

After the episode of Asim misbehaving went viral, his brother Umar Riaz also shared a cryptic post, writing, “Don’t degrade someone to a level that their worst demons come out! After that, anything that happens is not justified and never will be! Love can do wonders to a person and hate can make a person his own worst enemy! Just saying!”

On the contrary, a lot of people have called out Asim for his rude behaviour. Though actor Arjit Taneja didn't name anyone, he in his caption called Asim "deluded AF."

Arjit took to his social media and tweeted on X, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and had one of the best times of my life. This guy is clearly deluded AF. It’s a stunt-based show, get over Bigg Boss. Nobody gives a fuck. I so wish he was in my season. Don’t know how Rohit sir tolerated this idiot. On a serious note, he needs help."

New episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 drops on every Saturday and Sunday on ColorsTV.