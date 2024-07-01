Testing her mental and physical strength with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Nimrit recalls battling depression from 2019

Physical prowess aside, Khatron Ke Khiladi also tests its contestants’ resilience. Shooting for the reality show’s 14th season in Romania was Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s way of reaffirming what her journey had taught her—that she is stronger than she thinks. The actor, who was diagnosed with depression in 2019, says the past five years have made her realise her inner strength. “I was diagnosed with burnout, anxiety, and depression due to the long working hours during the shooting of Choti Sarrdaarni. I also had no personal life and experienced loneliness. After my diagnosis, I took a 40-day break, then continued working and started taking

anti-depressants,” she recalls.

While Ahluwalia shot to fame with Choti Sarrdaarni, her personal life went through peaks and troughs. After being on medication for a year, the actor switched to homoeopathy. In 2022, she opened up about her battle on Bigg Boss 16. “About a month before entering Bigg Boss 16, I stopped taking medication to wean off them. I never struggled to find work. In fact, I was at the peak of my TV career. While the world might not see me as a winner, my biggest victory was recovering mentally and physically from the changes my body experienced over the years.”

It is with this renewed sense of confidence that she is building her way ahead. She hopes that sharing her experiences will inspire others, and more importantly, raise awareness about the benefits of seeking help. “My journey taught me that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes. It’s even more important to reach out for help. I’ve learned that taking care of my mental health is paramount. Success is important, but it means nothing if you’re not happy and healthy inside.”