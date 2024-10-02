Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 runner-up Krishna Shroff took to her social media handle to share a few pictures with Rohit Shetty

In pic: Rohit Shetty and Krishna Shroff

KKK14 runner-up Krishna Shroff calls her journey 'wild emotional rollercoaster', shares pics with Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 runner-up Krishna Shroff’s journey has been a rollercoaster of thrill and resilience. As the show recently came to an end, Shroff took to her social media handle to share a few pictures with host Rohit Shetty and opened up about her experience on the reality show. Shroff shared that when she decided to take on this journey, it was a “massive leap of faith,” one that was way out of her comfort zone. She further shared how some days made her feel like an “emotional wreck,” while others made her feel “on top of the world.” Shroff called her KKK14 journey a “wild emotional rollercoaster” and described it as one of the hardest shows on television.

This isn’t all! Further in her note, Krishna Shroff expressed how it was a privilege to represent all the ladies in the finale stunt and finish it with strength against two of the toughest competitors of the show. She called it an unforgettable “highlight moment” of her life.

Krishna Shroff shares a long note on Instagram

While posting on her Instagram, Krishna Shroff said, “When I first decided to take on this journey, I didn’t realize the impact it would have on me. I flew to Bucharest, Romania on May 27th with zero expectations of what was in store for me. It was a massive leap of faith—one that was way outside of my comfort zone—but with the belief of those closest to me, I decided to take the risk and put myself out there, regardless of the outcome. As my journey progressed, I started seeing what my body and mind were truly capable of and just how far I could push myself, overcoming many challenges daily.”

She further continued, “I was an emotional wreck some days and felt on top of the world on others. However, that crazy and absolutely wild emotional rollercoaster I was on for that month and a half seemed SO worth it when it was all finally said and done! To have had the privilege of representing all my ladies out there in the finale stunt of what is probably the hardest show on television—and not just completing it, but finishing strong against two of the toughest competitors from the very beginning of the show—was a highlight moment in my life that I will never forget.”

“I hope that my journey inspires and motivates the girls out there chasing a dream to take that leap of faith and go get what’s yours... because if you risk a little, you’ll definitely receive! Overwhelmed with your love and sending it all right back at you x 10!” Shroff concluded.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale

The KKK14 finale stunt took place between Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Karan Veer Mehra. While Karan won the stunt, Krishna emerged as the runner-up, defeating Gashmeer. Krishna, who became the only female runner-up and one of the finalists, won hearts with her resilience and dedication to prioritizing strength during the stunt. Her unwavering commitment to achieving every challenge made her a fan favourite.