Vikas Sethi who played Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has passed away at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys.

Vikas Sethi

Listen to this article 'Kyunki Saas Ki Kabhi Bahu Thi','K3G' fame Vikas Sethi passes away at 48 x 00:00

Actor Vikas Sethi has passed away at the age of 48. According to reports he suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. Sethi, you might recall was a popular household name in the 2000s with shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahiin To Hoga', 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay'. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grieving family is yet to issue an official statement on Vikas's demise. Vikas' last post on Instagram was shared back in May this year, and the actor had been inactive on social media for the past few months. He had shared a post for his mother on the occasion of 'Mother's Day'. He has been living a quiet life with his wife and kid. He would often post videos with his wife and child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Sethi (@vikass.sethi)

Vikas Sethi's popular work on screen

Apart from his presence on television, you might recall him as Robbie from Karan Johar's hit film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. He was seen as the college student who was interested in Poo played by Kareena Kapoor. He played the muscular college heartthrob who would often get ignored by Kareena's Poo. He was the one with whom Poo goes to Prom to make Rohan Raichand (Hrithik Roshan) jealous.

Vikas was known for playing supporting characters in some of the most popular daily soaps in the 2000s. He also participated in the third season of dance reality show, Nach Baliye, with his then-wife, Amita.

The actor also starred in the 2001 film, Deewaanapan, which featured Arjun Rampal and Dia Mirza in the lead. In 2019, he played a significant role in the Telugu hit, ISmart Shankar which had Ram Pothineni in the lead.